Man hospitalized after shooting near Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times near the Valley Station neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a victim who walked into Southwest Hospital on Stonestreet Drive with multiple gunshot wounds, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Early investigation revealed the man had been shot in the 11400 block of Flowervale Lane near Dixie Highway. The man drove himself to Southwest Hospital before he was taken to University Hospital.

Police said the man is expected to survive.

Investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

