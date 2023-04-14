Contact Troubleshooters
Motorcyclist dead after accident near Algonquin and Dixie

(Pixabay)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD’s Traffic Unit responded to a report of an accident near the intersection of Algonquin Parkway and Dixie Highway around 10 p.m., according to officials.

Initial reports show that the driver of the vehicle was pulling out of a driveway when it was hit by a motorcyclist, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

The motorcyclist was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, Smiley said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and the Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

