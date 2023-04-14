Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-64 West near Mellwood Avenue identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-64 West near Mellwood Avenue early Friday morning.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near the Payne Street overpass.

Early investigation revealed a motorcyclist had lost control going around a curve and left the road, going into the median.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died. The coroner identified him as 40-year-old Cordero Battles of Louisville.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

