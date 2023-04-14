Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-64 West near Mellwood Avenue identified
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-64 West near Mellwood Avenue early Friday morning.
Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near the Payne Street overpass.
Early investigation revealed a motorcyclist had lost control going around a curve and left the road, going into the median.
He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died. The coroner identified him as 40-year-old Cordero Battles of Louisville.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
