Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-64 West near Mellwood Avenue

Location: I-64 West at MM 7 near Mellwood Avenue.
Location: I-64 West at MM 7 near Mellwood Avenue.(TRIMARC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on I-64 West near Mellwood Avenue early Friday morning.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near the Payne Street overpass.

Early investigation revealed a motorcyclist had lost control going around a curve and left the road, going into the median.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old...
GRAPHIC: Police release 911 calls from downtown Louisville bank shooting
Officers responded to the 5200 block of Mars Court around 6 p.m.
Man dead after shooting in PRP, another dead after going to hospital with gunshot wound
JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
Police investigate threats made against 2 JCPS schools
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

Motorcyclist dead after accident near Algonquin and Dixie
Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
2 more homicides add to an already violent week in Louisville
The artist said she wants to remain anonymous because her artwork has never been about her....
Anonymous rose petaler leaves artwork outside Old National Bank after mass shooting
With an increase in violence and tragedy throughout Louisville, a nearby church continues...
Church holds onto hope after Monday’s fatal shootings