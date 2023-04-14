Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-64 West near Mellwood Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on I-64 West near Mellwood Avenue early Friday morning.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near the Payne Street overpass.

Early investigation revealed a motorcyclist had lost control going around a curve and left the road, going into the median.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.