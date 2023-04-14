Owensboro dealership accused of rolling back mileage on cars

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department says two people have been arrested after they were accused of rolling back odometers at a car dealership.

According to a release, OPD received information in February 2023 that Discount Motors was rolling back the odometers in vehicles before reselling them.

They say officers opened an investigation in reference to the compliant and determined owner, Eddie Howard, and salesman, Donald Adams, were involved in the fraud.

OPD says on April 13, investigators executed a search warrant at the business and seized $350,000 in cash, three guns, an excess of 100 Oxycodone pills, two vehicles and electronic devices used to carry out fraud.

According to a release, Howard and Adams were both arrested and booked into the Daviess County Detention Center.

They are facing the following charges:

Trafficking in controlled substances

Tampering with motor vehicle

Prescription controlled substances not proper container

Eddie Howard (Daviess County Detention Center)

Donald Adams (Daviess County Detention Center)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.