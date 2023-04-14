Contact Troubleshooters
Road closures/restricted access, no parking areas scheduled for Thunder Over Louisville Weekend

MGN Graphic(MGN)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has provided information on the road closures, restricted access and no parking areas for Thunder Over Louisville Weekend.

The largest annual fireworks show in the United States will be on Saturday, April 22.

Most of the traffic restrictions start on that Saturday and remain through some of Sunday morning.

TARC and Humana will also be offering fare-free service designating five post-Thunder Over Louisville stops to help passengers get home safely.

Below is the information from LMPD on the road closures, restricted access and no parking areas:

