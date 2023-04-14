TARC, Humana offering fare-free rides for Thunder Over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rides to and from Thunder Over Louisville will be completely free all day on April 22 thanks to a partnership between TARC and Humana.

TARC said it is working to get people home as quickly as possible by adding five Post-Thunder boarding stops throughout downtown Louisville, with most near the waterfront, according to a release.

The stops will begin operation following the event and will be the only downtown boarding options available for people leaving Thunder Over Louisville.

TARC is also adding 68 buses as part of that day’s service to better serve the expected increase of passengers. The company said it will also be running a shuttle service from Shawnee Park to Union Station to accommodate passengers heading downtown.

Passengers heading to and from Southern Indiana on Thunder day will not be able to make return trips on routes crossing the bridges past 8 p.m. due to closures. Indiana service that does not cross over to Kentucky will continue to run.

The list of Post-Thunder TARC Boarding Stop locations can be found below:

Routes going Eastbound from Downtown

Boarding on Market, near Floyd

#15 - Market Street (to La Grange Road)

#19 - Muhammad Ali (to Oxmoor and Lyndon)

#31 - Middletown

Boarding on Liberty, near Floyd

#17 - Bardstown Road (to Fern Creek and Sebree)

#21 - Chestnut (to Bashford Avenue)

#23 - Broadway (to Jeffersontown and Breckenridge Plaza)

#40 - Taylorsville Road

Routes going Westbound from Downtown

Boarding on Main, near 9th

#15 - Market Street (to Shawnee Park)

#18 - Preston (to Valley Station)

#19 - Muhammad Ali (to Park Duvall and Rockford Lane)

#21 - Chestnut (to Shawnee Park)

#23 - Broadway (to Shawnee Park)

#43 - Portland/Poplar Level (to 32nd & Portland Loop)

Routes going Southbound from Downtown

Boarding on 6th, near Chestnut

#4 - Fourth Street (to Iroquois Park and Southland Park)

#6 - Sixth Street (via Central to Auburndale)

#63 - Crums Lane (to West Pages Lane)

Boarding on 1st, near Muhammad Ali

#2 - Second Street (to Airport and UPS)

#28 - Preston (to Okolona – Outer Loop Plaza)

#43 - Portland/Poplar Level (to Fern Creek)

