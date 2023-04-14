Contact Troubleshooters
‘TikTok Trickster’ arrested in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky Police arrested a man known as the “TikTok Trickster” Friday.

According to UK police, officers arrested 54-year-old Brenton Fillers, of Alabama, at UK Chandler Hospital on outstanding warrants from multiple states.

Police say Fillers is known as the “TikTok Trickster” by law enforcement agencies and media outlets for allegedly defrauding people using social media.

“Today’s arrest demonstrates the importance of collaboration in law enforcement,” said UK Police Chief Joe Monroe. “We want to extend our thanks to the Somerset Police Department and the Baldwin County (Alabama) Sheriff’s Office, who have assisted UK Police with the investigation.”

Police say Fillers is facing the following charges:

  • Aggravated sexual assault of a child in Texas.
  • Theft of property in Alabama.
  • Felony fraudulent use of a credit card in Arkansas.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle in Tennessee.
  • He may face additional charges in Kentucky.

Fillers will be held at the Fayette County Detention Center pending an extradition hearing.

