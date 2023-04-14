Contact Troubleshooters
VIDEO: Homeowner pushes bogus delivery driver away from front door in attempted break-in 

Police say a homeowner’s Ring camera recorded a fake delivery driver as he tried to commit a robbery. (Source: WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police in Connecticut say a homeowner’s doorbell camera recorded a man posing as a delivery driver while attempting to break into the home.

According to the East Haven Police Department, the suspect knocked on the homeowner’s front door and told the man that he had a package that belonged to him.

The phony delivery driver then took out a black handgun and attempted to enter the home while speaking with the homeowner at the front door, police said.

East Haven police shared a video of the confrontation Friday from the homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera. They said the suspect took off after the homeowner pushed him away when he tried to enter the house.

A homeowner's doorbell camera in Connecticut captured video of an attempted robbery. (Source: WFSB)

The suspect then ran to a pickup truck parked in the street and took off from the scene.

Police urged anyone with further information regarding the fraudulent delivery driver to contact them at 203-468-3820.

