WWE SmackDown returns to Louisville in August

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Your favorite WWE superstars are coming back to Louisville as WWE Friday Night SmackDown heads to the KFC Yum! Center this August.

SmackDown will be heading to Louisville on Aug. 25 and will be performing live at 7:45 p.m., according to a release

Sami Zayn, Braun Stowman, Jey and Jimmy Uso and more will be part of the high-flying action set to take place in Louisville.

Tickets go on sale on April 21 with prices starting at $23.

