Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

WWE SmackDown returns to Louisville in August

Your favorite WWE superstars are coming back to Louisville as WWE Friday Night SmackDown heads...
Your favorite WWE superstars are coming back to Louisville as WWE Friday Night SmackDown heads to the KFC Yum! Center this August.(KFC Yum! Center)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Your favorite WWE superstars are coming back to Louisville as WWE Friday Night SmackDown heads to the KFC Yum! Center this August.

SmackDown will be heading to Louisville on Aug. 25 and will be performing live at 7:45 p.m., according to a release

Sami Zayn, Braun Stowman, Jey and Jimmy Uso and more will be part of the high-flying action set to take place in Louisville.

Tickets go on sale on April 21 with prices starting at $23.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old...
GRAPHIC: Police release 911 calls from downtown Louisville bank shooting
Officers responded to the 5200 block of Mars Court around 6 p.m.
Man dead after shooting in PRP, another dead after going to hospital with gunshot wound
JCPS WAVE NEW LOGO
Police investigate threats made against 2 JCPS schools
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
2 more homicides add to an already violent week in Louisville
Blood drive to be held at Lynn Family Stadium in wake of downtown Louisville mass shooting
Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre held a special mass for the five victims killed in Monday's...
WATCH: Mass held at Cathedral of the Assumption for downtown Louisville shooting victims
The museum said it would be making itself available from now through Sunday as a safe space for...
Speed Art Museum provides ‘healing power of art’ with free admission through Sunday