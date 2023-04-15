Contact Troubleshooters
2 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Old Louisville

LMPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Burnett Avenue just before...
LMPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Burnett Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are dead and one has been hospitalized after a shooting in the Old Louisville neighborhood Saturday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Burnett Avenue just before 4:30 a.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

Officers learned that three people had been shot. One was a man who was pronounced dead at the scene, Smiley said. The other two, a man and a woman, were transported to UofL Hospital.

The man was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital while the woman remains in surgery. Her condition has not been released at this time, Smiley said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. Officials said the relationship, if any, between the three who were shot is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

