2 people hospitalized after shooting in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in South Louisville Friday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD responded a report of two shooting victims in the 500 block of Winkler Avenue around 9 p.m., according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man and woman who had been shot. Both were transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life threatening injuries.

The relationship between the two, if any, has not yet been determined, Smiley said.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD crime tip portal.

