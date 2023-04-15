Contact Troubleshooters
Coroner identifies man found dead inside Old Louisville home

(Canva)
By Julia Huffman and Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a home in Old Louisville.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said police responded to a home in the 200 block of East Kentucky Street around 10 a.m. on a report of a man down.

Officers arrived and found a man “that had received trauma to his body.” Ellis said the man died at the scene.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 56-year-old Ernest Reed. His death was ruled as a homicide.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

