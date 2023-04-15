Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warm, dry and sunny Saturday before big changes by Sunday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Unseasonably warm temperatures Saturday with afternoon highs in the 80s
  • Showers and storms move in overnight and into early Sunday
  • Cooler temperatures and gusty winds arrive Sunday and into Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s forecast will have almost a summer-like feel to it with mostly sunny, warm, and dry weather on the way. Afternoon highs will soar well into the low to mid 80s.

Clouds will gradually increase near and after sunset ahead of our next round of rain. A complex of showers and storms from our west move in after midnight tonight. They’ll be weakening drastically upon arrival, which means a few areas could pick up little to no rain. Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s and 60s overnight.

Morning showers on Sunday will give way to a line of showers and thunderstorms along a cold front that moves through around midday. Behind this front, temperatures fall sharply into the 50s in the afternoon and the 40s by evening.

Chilly with drizzle possible Sunday night, especially north of I-64. Lows will average in the lower 40s for much of WAVE Country.

Monday is a cool and windy day with a few showers and sprinkles possible mainly north of I-64. Wind gusts up to 45 MPH are possible.

By Tuesday, sunny and milder weather will return with highs in the 60s.

We’ll surge into the 70s on Wednesday, but heading toward late next week showers and thunderstorms will start to creep into the forecast.

We need to watch the timing of these very closely for Thunder Over Louisville next Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

