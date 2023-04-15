LMPD investigating after body found in Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the Ohio River Friday evening.

A boater called MetroSafe around 7:20 p.m. to report what they believed to be a body in the river near the LG&E Mill Creek power plant, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

LMPD’s River Unit responded to the scene and is working to recover the body.

The Homicide Unit will be conducting a death investigation. An autopsy regarding the cause of death, gender, etc. is still pending.

This is the second body found in the Ohio River within the past 24 hours.

