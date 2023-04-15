Louisville solid waste enforcement workers save life with quick action

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Louisville Metro solid waste enforcement officers are being praised for their quick thinking and compassionate action while on the job.

Sylvia Gardner and Jena McKinney had just finished installing surveillance cameras when they were traveling down Dixie Highway near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

“We’re in the truck, and I hate traffic–and the traffic stopped,” said Gardner.

In the middle of the street, the public works workers saw several people waving for help as they attended to a driver slumped in his car.

Gardner is a retired firefighter.

“Told Jena to grab me some gloves, and just did what came natural,” said Gardner. “Finished pulling him out of the car; he was gray, and his lips were blue.”

Because of her background, Gardner knew this was an overdose. She knew to start CPR immediately. She also knew how to administer the Narcan (an overdose reversal drug) that another civilian had on hand.

“Just no hesitation,” Gardner said. “Just do what I was trained to do.”

And she did it with her trusted coworker, McKinney, by her side.

“It’s natural for [Gardner] to take control of the situation and lead everyone else that’s around her to assist her the way she needs to be assisted,” said McKinney.

For McKinney, the choice to help was easy.

“Because she’s telling me to,” said McKinney of Gardner with a laugh. “No, but in all seriousness, I think we both naturally want to do the right thing. We have this job to help people and help the community.”

McKinney and Gardner said it was a true group effort. Several people stopped to help. Two of them were employees of Brightview Health, Sari Cason and Crystal Barajas, who provided additional–and needed–Narcan.

It took six doses of Narcan–and ten continuous minutes of CPR–for the man to regain consciousness and start breathing normally. Soon after, EMS arrived to take him to the hospital.

For McKinney and Gardner, while they might not have known this patient, the situation was still personal. They’ve both lost loved ones to drug use.

“To be able to bring someone else’s loved one back when maybe we didn’t get that,” said McKinney.

“That is someone’s loved one,” Gardner said, “and I would want someone to stop for mine.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.