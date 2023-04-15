Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of South Clay Street around 1:25 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life threatening wounds.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

