Several displaced after fire in Russell neighborhood

The fire had spread to four other homes.
The fire had spread to four other homes.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department received a report of a house fire in the 2200 block of Magazine Street at 5:37 p.m., Major Bobby Cooper with LFD said.

Crews arrived three minutes later to a vacant house that was on fire. The fire had spread to four other homes.

Over 50 firefighters were on the scene and they had the fire under control by 6:19 p.m.

The vacant house was lost to the fire and the four neighboring homes received significant damage, Cooper said.

Several residents were displaced, according to officials.

LFD’s Arson Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.

