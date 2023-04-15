Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

VIDEO: Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase after getting ‘spooked’

An emu reportedly got spooked and took police on a 20-mile chase. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - An escaped emu in Tennessee led police on a 20-mile chase Wednesday after its owner says it got “spooked” and jumped its 7-foot fence.

Harry McKinney, the emu’s owner, said that nearby logging caused the bird to get frightened.

The animal ended up running away at speeds of up to 35 mph.

McKinney said he followed police on the chase and used a dog leash as a lasso to capture his bird.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Mars Court around 6 p.m.
Coroner identifies 19-year-old victims killed in separate shootings
Police are investigating after a body was found in the Ohio River on Friday afternoon.
Death investigation underway after body found in Ohio River
Location: I-64 West at MM 7 near Mellwood Avenue.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-64 West near Mellwood Avenue
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Man hospitalized after shooting near Valley Station
Family of shooter confirms his brain is being tested for CTE

Latest News

This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
FAA gives OK for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Warm, dry and sunny Saturday before big changes by Sunday
LMPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Burnett Avenue just before...
2 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Old Louisville
A 17-year-old died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday.
High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say