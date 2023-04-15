Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Volunteers clean streams in Letcher County town devastated by flood

Volunteers help clean streams in Neon.
Volunteers help clean streams in Neon.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - Mud has been pushed out of streets and renovations are ongoing as the Neon community looks to rebuild after the July flood.

The recovery process has been long and hard.

“Well, we’re quite a ways from where we wanna be, but it’s a slow process,” Neon Mayor Ricky Burke said.

Dozens of volunteers, from teenagers to adults, gathered on Saturday to participate in a river clean-up sponsored by Double Kwik.

They split up into groups and went through town fishing for debris in creeks.

“I’m really proud of the people in town. They’ve done excellent getting businesses and churches and everything back up and running. This flood was just a lot worse than the ones we’ve had before, so it took quite a bit more effort and work to get where we’re at,” Ricky Burke said.

Some volunteers are still coming to Neon from out of the state.

“I have people contact me every day and say, ‘hey, can I do this, or do that?’ Even a lot of people away from here are still calling, wanting to come in and help out,” Ricky Burke said.

Volunteers also gathered in Jenkins for a river clean-up. The Whitesburg river sweep was postponed because of recent heavy rain.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park.
LMPD: 2 dead, at least 4 injured after shots fired into crowd in Chickasaw Park
LMPD cruisers
Coroner identifies man who died after shooting on Bardstown Road
LMPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Burnett Avenue just before...
Coroner identifies victim after 2 died, 1 hospitalized from shooting in Old Louisville
LMPD investigating hit-and-run that put 9-year-old in critical condition
Man in hospital after shooting in Shelby Park neighborhood

Latest News

Juliana Farmer leaves behind three children and four grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements released for shooting victim Juliana Farmer
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Windy with decreasing clouds
Dozens of protesters gathered at Chickasaw Park to try to take action to prevent violence in...
Unity peace rally held at Chickasaw Park to discuss state of violence in Louisville
Unity Peace Rally held at Chickasaw Park to discuss the state of violence in Louisville
Unity Peace Rally held at Chickasaw Park to discuss the state of violence in Louisville
LMPD: 2 dead, at least 4 injured after shots fired into crowd in Chickasaw Park
LMPD: 2 dead, at least 4 injured after shots fired into crowd in Chickasaw Park