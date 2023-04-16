17-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 17-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood on Saturday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Griffiths Avenue around 11:15 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

Upon further investigation, officers learned that a 17-year-old was riding his bicycle when two men began shooting at him, according to LMPD.

The 17-year-old was shot multiple times and was transported to UofL Hospital. Officials expect the 17-year-old will survive.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.