Coroner identifies man who died after shooting on Bardstown Road

LMPD cruisers
LMPD cruisers(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting on Bardstown Road on Sunday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road just before 4:30 a.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition but died due to his injuries, officials said.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 26-year-old Keionté Ramsey.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

