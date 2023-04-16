Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Coroner identifies victim after 2 died, 1 hospitalized from shooting in Old Louisville

LMPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Burnett Avenue just before...
LMPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Burnett Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are dead and one has been hospitalized after a shooting in the Old Louisville neighborhood Saturday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Burnett Avenue just before 4:30 a.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

Officers learned that three people had been shot. One was a man who was pronounced dead at the scene, Smiley said. The other two, a man and a woman, were transported to UofL Hospital.

The man was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital while the woman remains in surgery. Her condition has not been released at this time, Smiley said.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified one of the victims as 28-year-old Jamal Malone.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. Officials said the relationship, if any, between the three who were shot is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Despite not being on recall list, 2nd Kia catches fire with driver behind wheel
Calls came in around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park.
LMPD: 2 dead, at least 4 injured after shots fired into crowd in Chickasaw Park
Coroner identifies man found dead inside Old Louisville home
LMPD responded to a report of two shooting victims in the 500 block of Winkler Ave around 9 p.m.
2 people hospitalized after shooting in South Louisville
Magistrates voted 5-1 to implement a moratorium on construction permits for distilleries
Nelson County takes first step to temporarily stop bourbon industry expansion

Latest News

Man in hospital after shooting in Newburg
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
17-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Portland neighborhood
LMPD cruisers
Man dead after shooting on Bardstown Road
Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser generic.
LMPD investigating hit-and-run that put 9-year-old in critical condition