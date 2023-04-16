EPD: Man arrested after exposing himself at Walmart on N. First Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested for public indecency after exposing himself at a Walmart in Evansville Saturday morning.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatch to the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North First Avenue just before 9 a.m. in response to an indecent exposure Saturday.

Police say the caller told central dispatch that a man, later identified as Kenneth Colbert Jr., who was wearing all black had exposed his penis to her while inside the Walmart.

Officials say while trying to locate the suspect that matched Colbert, dispatch told police that officers were contacted Friday for a similar incident where a man was masterbating in public around the same area.

Police say the man that dispatch listed as being involved in the incident on Friday was Kenneth Colbert Jr.

Officials say Colbert was eventually located inside Advanced Auto Parts on North First Avenue and was placed under arrest.

Police say when Colbert was questioned he said that he didn’t remember exposing himself in the store. Colbert did say he was in the store prior to speaking with officers and that he was escorted out of the store by Walmart staff.

Officials say the caller, who is an employee at Walmart, was able to identify Colbert as the person who exposed himself to them.

Police say they saw Walmart surveillance video that showed Colbert placing his hands near his groin area several times while looking directly at the employee. Colbert did this several times before the employee noticed him exposing his penis.

Officials say has been barred from Advanced Auto Parts and Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Police say Colbert was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with public indecency.

