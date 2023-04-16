FORECAST: Windy and cool start to the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cloudy skies and cool temperatures tonight

Falling temperatures and morning showers are in store for Sunday

Gusty winds and cooler temperatures are likely for Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloud cover sticks around Sunday night with cooler temperatures settling in. Lows will fall into the 40s.

Monday’s forecast features cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and patchy drizzle. Wind gusts could reach speeds of around 40 mph as temperatures struggle to make it out of the 50s.

Most showers will stay north of I-64 Mostly clear and cooler Monday night as lows fall into the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday will be the pick of the week! The forecast features mostly sunny skies as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70s for afternoon highs.

Once we get through Monday, our midweek weather improves in regard to sunshine and temperatures. Highs will climb into the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday while staying mostly dry.

We’ll be watching Thursday night’s/Friday morning’s storm chances closely, as we have a small chance of a few isolated strong storms.

We’re also keeping tabs on our Thunder Over Louisville forecast, as showers will be possible.

How much rain falls and where will be important details we fine-tune in the coming days.

