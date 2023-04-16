Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Windy with decreasing clouds

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind gusts between 30 and 40 MPH today
  • Another warm up by midweek; highs in the 80s by Wednesday
  • Watching late week rain chances closely

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds decrease during the afternoon as the wind remains strong. Gusts near 40 MPH are possible this afternoon. Temperatures max out in the 50s for most of us this afternoon. Skies will be clear tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s. The wind decreases through the evening; gusts near 25 MPH will still be possible.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine Tuesday as highs top out near 70°. The skies remain clear tomorrow night. We won’t be as cool overnight; lows will only fall into the 40s.

Temperatures surge into the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Our next round of showers and thunderstorms will start to creep into the forecast by the end of the week; we need to watch the timing of these very closely for Thunder Over Louisville.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

