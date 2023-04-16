Contact Troubleshooters
Visitation for Henderson woman killed in Louisville bank shooting held Friday

Funeral details released for Henderson woman killed in Louisville bank shooting
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Visitation for a woman killed in the Louisville bank shooting was held at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson on Friday.

45-year-old Juliana Farmer of Henderson was killed April 10 in the Old National Bank shooting in Louisville.

Many friends and family keep repeating how amazing of a woman Juliana Farmer was.

Last week, a vigil was held in Louisville and spoke with her three children who were her world.

Just a few weeks prior to her death, Juliana started her new job at Old National Bank in Louisville.

She was so excited to welcome her first granddaughter on what would have been her 46th birthday.

[‘Most loving, caring person’: Family remembers Henderson woman killed in Louisville bank shooting]

Farmer had accepted a job at Old National Bank in Louisville just two weeks and one day before she lost her life during the shooting that killed her and four other people.

Her funeral will take place at St. Paul’s Church on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The visitation lasts until 8 p.m. Friday night.

