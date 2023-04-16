LMPD investigating hit-and-run that put 9-year-old in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department and their Traffic Unit responded to a hit-and-run involving a nine-year-old on Saturday evening.

Investigators learned that the child had been in the street in the 5400 block of Mitscher Avenue when a gold van hit the child, LMPS spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

The van continued to travel south before turning onto Gheens Avenue, according to officials.

The nine-year-old was transported to the Children’s Hospital with what officials are calling life-threatening injuries, Smiley said.

The make and model of the van is unknown at this time. LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

