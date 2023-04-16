Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting in Newburg

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Newburg on Saturday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a business in the 4700 block of Poplar Level Road on a report of a shooting around 2 a.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

Once on scene, officers determined that a group of men had been in the parking lot when one of them shot another, according to LMPD.

The shooting suspect fled the scene while the others called the police, Smiley said.

The man who was shot was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

