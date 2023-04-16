Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting in Shelby Park neighborhood

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Shelby Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of South Shelby Street around 1 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

Once they arrived on scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to UofL Hospital with what officials are calling non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

