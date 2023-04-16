Contact Troubleshooters
Man hospitalized after shooting on Yorktown Terrace

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department were notified that a man who had been shot arrived at Saint Mary and Elizabeth Hospital around 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

Further investigation showed that the man was shot in the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace, according to LMPD.

Officials said the man is expected to survive.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

