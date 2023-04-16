Contact Troubleshooters
Mike Hollins scores touchdown in UVA’s spring football game

Mike Hollins scores TD in UVA spring game
Mike Hollins scores TD in UVA spring game(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA senior running back Mike Hollins had 11 carries for 40 yards and had a 1-yard touchdown run in Virginia’s spring football game Saturday, capping off an amazing comeback story.

Hollins was shot an injured in November’s tragedy on UVA Grounds, which killed three of Hollins’ teammates.

UVA quarterback Tony Muskett, who transferred from Monmouth, completed 11-of-14 passes for 149 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown pass to JR Wilson, leading the white team to a 34-19 win over the blue team.

The ‘Hoos have showed remarkable resiliency this spring after all the team has been threw in recent months..

“We have a chance to change the world today,” Coach Tony Elliott said after the game. “A lot of people are tuning in to see how the Cavaliers respond. What’s this team going to look like? The spirit that I have seen day in and day out, that’s all I wanted them to do, is show the world the spirit they have.”

RELATED: Mike Hollins back at UVA to ‘keep legacy going’ for teammates who died

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

