Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Spiral in the sky amazes Alaskans

But just what was that strange swirl?
Many Alaskans witnessed a strange spiral moving through the night sky late Friday night, early...
Many Alaskans witnessed a strange spiral moving through the night sky late Friday night, early Saturday morning.(Deb Mitchell)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:32 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Late Friday night into early Saturday morning, many Alaskans witnessed a strange spiral moving through the sky over the state. Some said it looked like an alien spaceship or a portal to an alternate universe.

In reality, it was likely — as many on Social Media pointed out — rocket exhaust.

“After doing some online research, this phenomenon appears to be rocket engine exhaust from a SpaceX Transporter-7 mission that launched on the Falcon 9 about three hours earlier in California,” said Space Physicist Don Hampton, a research associate professor at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks Geophysical Institute.

Hampton explained what many Alaskans saw.

“Water vapor in the exhaust from the second stage engine freezes and catches high-altitude sunlight, effectively glowing and creating this spiral galaxy of a display. The payload is 51 satellites and it’s on its way to orbit,” he said.

Hampton said the rocket was still gaining altitude when “it did this pass-by over Alaska, stunning many night-watchers.”

A brilliant aurora added to the eerie, amazing sight.

Thanks to everyone who sent pictures in. Click here to share your best Alaskan photos.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park.
LMPD: 2 dead, at least 4 injured after shots fired into crowd in Chickasaw Park
LMPD cruisers
Coroner identifies man who died after shooting on Bardstown Road
LMPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Burnett Avenue just before...
Coroner identifies victim after 2 died, 1 hospitalized from shooting in Old Louisville
LMPD investigating hit-and-run that put 9-year-old in critical condition
Man in hospital after shooting in Shelby Park neighborhood

Latest News

Juliana Farmer leaves behind three children and four grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements released for shooting victim Juliana Farmer
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Windy with decreasing clouds
Dozens of protesters gathered at Chickasaw Park to try to take action to prevent violence in...
Unity peace rally held at Chickasaw Park to discuss state of violence in Louisville
Unity Peace Rally held at Chickasaw Park to discuss the state of violence in Louisville
Unity Peace Rally held at Chickasaw Park to discuss the state of violence in Louisville
Sharonville police say they are searching for the suspect who pistol-whipped a McDonald’s store...
McDonald’s manager pistol-whipped in Sharonville robbery