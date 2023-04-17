Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine he was trying to steal from, park official says

Carowinds medical personnel helped a boy get out of the claw machine after about 15 minutes.
Carowinds medical personnel helped a boy get out of the claw machine after about 15 minutes.(empire331/Getty Images via Canva)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A 13-year-old boy got stuck in a claw machine at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A park spokesperson said the boy was attempting to steal from the Cosmic XL Bonus Game when he got trapped.

Carowinds medical personnel helped him out of the machine after about 15 minutes.

He was given first aid and released to his guardian.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park.
LMPD: 2 dead, at least 4 injured after shots fired into crowd in Chickasaw Park
LMPD cruisers
Coroner identifies man who died after shooting on Bardstown Road
LMPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Burnett Avenue just before...
Coroner identifies victim after 2 died, 1 hospitalized from shooting in Old Louisville
LMPD investigating hit-and-run that put 9-year-old in critical condition
Man in hospital after shooting in Shelby Park neighborhood

Latest News

Strong winds blowing the flags along the New Albany, Indiana waterfront.
FORECAST: A sunny and windy afternoon
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of...
Trump’s House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA’s turf with hearing
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill -- with spending cap
Fred D. Langford, 61, was charged with six counts of first-degree robbery happening between...
Louisville man charged in 8-month string of armed robberies