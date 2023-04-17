Contact Troubleshooters
3 Weeks to Derby: Derby favorites arriving at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs’ Senior Director of Communications Darren Rogers said many Derby favorites are making their way to Louisville.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby is only 3 weeks away, and Churchill Downs is providing weekly updates ahead of the first Saturday in May.

With less than 20 days until the Run for the Roses, Churchill Downs’ Senior Director of Communications Darren Rogers said many Derby favorites are making their way to Louisville.

“A lot can happen over the next few days,” Rogers said. “The next few weeks in particular. It’ll be in flux, things happen.”

Derby favorite Forte arrived in Churchill following a 14-hour ride from South Florida.

“He’s the clear horse to beat,” Rogers said. “People keep asking me what kind of odds do you think he’ll be. I’d say he’s a lot closer to 2:1 than he is going to be 3:1, but Todd Pletcher, all three of his horses are on the grounds.”

Forte is one of 15 Derby horses that are currently stabled at Churchill Downs. Rogers said it’s more than usual around this time, but trainers wanted to get down to Louisville to train on the track.

The pill pull, where horses will learn their position on the track for the Derby, is scheduled to take place on May 1 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’ve never had a winner from Post 17,” Rogers added. “It’s a statistical anomaly. We haven’t had a winner from the rail since 1986.”

Rogers said Monday is the last day for discounts on general admission infield-only tickets. Prices will go up on Tuesday from $57 to $62 for Kentucky Oaks and $77 to $82 for the Kentucky Derby.

“We do this to incentivize people to buy early,” Rogers said.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

