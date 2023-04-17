Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Chickasaw Park shooting: 3 patients stable in hospital, 1 patient discharged

Calls came in just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park.
Calls came in just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville Health provided updates on victims injured in Saturday night’s shooting in Chickasaw Park.

Two people were killed and four people were injured after shots were fired into a crowd of more than a hundred people at the park, Louisville Metro Police confirmed on Saturday.

UofL Health officials said since the incident, one patient who was listed in critical condition has been upgraded to fair, and another patient has since been discharged from the hospital.

All three patients are currently listed in fair condition by UofL Health.

Hospital officials also confirmed that all but one patient have been discharged from the hospital following the mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Apr. 10.

The patient, LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt, is listed in critical condition.

Wilt was one of three officers injured responding to the scene, and was shot in the head while approaching the bank entrance.

Police said the shooter died at the scene following exchanged gunfire.

There are no suspects in the Chickasaw Park shooting, which remains under investigation by LMPD’s Homicide Unit.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park.
LMPD: 2 dead, at least 4 injured after shots fired into crowd in Chickasaw Park
LMPD cruisers
Coroner identifies man who died after shooting on Bardstown Road
LMPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Burnett Avenue just before...
Coroner identifies victim after 2 died, 1 hospitalized from shooting in Old Louisville
LMPD investigating hit-and-run that put 9-year-old in critical condition
Man in hospital after shooting in Shelby Park neighborhood

Latest News

Dustin David Wade, 49, of Pleasureville, Ky., is accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly...
Man charged with theft of funds from wife’s insurance policy
Clark Memorial Bridge
Clark Memorial Bridge closing Thursday for Thunder Over Louisville
Only one patient, LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt, remains in treatment at University Hospital one...
7 patients discharged, single patient remains in hospital following Louisville mass shooting
Courtesy: Goodbounce Picklebar Yard
Goodbounce Pickleball Yard opens near Louisville’s Waterfront Park