Chickasaw Park shooting: 3 patients stable in hospital, 1 patient discharged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville Health provided updates on victims injured in Saturday night’s shooting in Chickasaw Park.

Two people were killed and four people were injured after shots were fired into a crowd of more than a hundred people at the park, Louisville Metro Police confirmed on Saturday.

UofL Health officials said since the incident, one patient who was listed in critical condition has been upgraded to fair, and another patient has since been discharged from the hospital.

All three patients are currently listed in fair condition by UofL Health.

Hospital officials also confirmed that all but one patient have been discharged from the hospital following the mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Apr. 10.

The patient, LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt, is listed in critical condition.

Wilt was one of three officers injured responding to the scene, and was shot in the head while approaching the bank entrance.

Police said the shooter died at the scene following exchanged gunfire.

There are no suspects in the Chickasaw Park shooting, which remains under investigation by LMPD’s Homicide Unit.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.