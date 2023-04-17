Contact Troubleshooters
Churchill Downs temporary paddock taking form for Kentucky Derby 149

The $200 million project to renovate the track is in progress, with an estimated completion in 2024.
By Sean Baute
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs will not look the same for this year’s 149th Kentucky Derby.

In the meantime, Churchill Downs has to make sure this year’s Derby is a success.

For this Run for the Roses, the paddock area will look the most different. A temporary paddock has been built and there is more space than ever before in the paddock plaza.

Another new sight at the track is the first turn project.

“We listen to our guests every year,” Churchill Downs spokesperson Darren Rogers said.

Rogers said guests have asked for more seating, more food options and more restrooms. All of those are addressed with the new first-turn project.

“Any time we invest in improving different areas of the facility, we take all that into consideration,” Rogers said.

Not everything will be finished for this year’s Derby, but there’s a plan in place to make sure it still looks and feels like a traditional week at the track.

“We’re under construction,” Rogers said. “But we’re going to make this the greatest Derby experience for those that come out, to make it as unnoticeable as possible.”

On Monday, Churchill Downs gave WAVE camera crews a look at the paddock area. It’s a tiered paddock with clear views of horses and the Twin Spires all in one.

The paddock, as it is now, is a one-time thing. After this year’s Derby, it’s back to the grand plan.

”Once we get past Derby, we’re going to tear all that stuff back up,” Rogers said. “We’re going to continue to build out the $200 million project. We’ll have a temporary paddock for the rest of the year.”

Rogers said the projects are all on track for this year and next.

