Clark Memorial Bridge closing Thursday for Thunder Over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More road closures are being announced ahead of Thunder Over Louisville on Saturday.

Kentucky Derby Festival officials said the Clark Memorial/2nd Street Bridge would be closed from Thursday morning through Sunday afternoon in preparation for the Thunder Over Louisville event.

The closure will begin on 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and will run through 2 p.m. on Sunday.

KDF said the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge will also be closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday for air show practice and from 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday for Thunder.

Additional closures for Thunder Over Louisville have been released by Louisville Metro Police and the Town of Clarksville.

For Louisville, TARC announced it would be providing fare-free rides all day on Saturday.

