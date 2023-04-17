Contact Troubleshooters
Dad turns 19-year-old son in to authorities after killing mom, sheriff says

Tracey Wardley, 19, was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, jail records show.
Tracey Wardley, 19, was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, jail records show.(Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility)
By WLBT Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A 19-year-old has been arrested for murder after allegedly shooting and killing his mother Saturday night.

According to the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Tracey Wardley allegedly shot and killed his mother at her residence in Yazoo City.

Officials said that after the shooting, the suspect fled about 55 miles southwest to Vicksburg to visit his father.

Officials said the father then turned his son in to authorities.

Wardley was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, jail records show.

Further information was not yet available.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

