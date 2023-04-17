Contact Troubleshooters
Election officials test ballot scanners across Ky. ahead of primary

Election officials test ballot scanners across Ky. ahead of primary
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentuckians will head to the polls for the primary election on May 16.

Monday, officials were checking ballot scanners across the state to ensure their accuracy. Secretary of State Michael Adams says throughout this week, all 120 counties will complete this same ballot scanner inspection.

It’s an important step in this process, one that Adams says every county must undergo before Election Day arrives.

“Every single ballot scanner in Kentucky goes through rigorous testing before it’s ever utilized. We check the tech thoroughly before a ballot gets cast on it,” said Secretary Adams.

Adams says it proves the fairness and security of these upcoming elections.

Jessamine County Clerk Johnny Collier says they take the additional step of placing a sheriff’s deputy at every polling location.

“They’re there to make sure the public feels safe and there aren’t any problems,” said Collier.

Adams says they are only anticipating about 20% turnout statewide, yet he believes that the primary day is growing more important, yielding tighter races than those in the general election.

“It’s really important. I think as the state gets more polarized, more red and more blue, the primary elections become all that much more important. Because that’s who we end up picking in November,” said Adams.

Collier says he expects to see a similar turnout in Jessamine County, somewhere between 20 and 30 percent, but he’s hoping for more.

Voters can register for the primary until 4 p.m. on April 17.

