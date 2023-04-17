Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: A sunny and windy afternoon

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind gusts between 35 and 45 MPH today
  • Another warm up by midweek; highs in the 80s by Wednesday
  • Outlook for Thunder Over Louisville: Rain chance with temps in the 50s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be windy into the afternoon with lots of sunshine on tap. Temperatures will warm slowly with highs close to 60 for a few hours.

The wind will ease back this evening with a good setup for a chilly night with lows in the upper 30s likely. For now, even the lighter wind overnight looks to be enough to limit frost potential, but we’ll watch that.

Tuesday looks sunny and warmer without all the chilly wind to deal with. Highs look to climb to a few degrees either side of 70.

The skies remain clear tomorrow night. We won’t be as cool overnight; lows will only fall into the 40s.

Temperatures surge into the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next round of showers and thunderstorms will start to creep into the forecast by the end of the week; we need to watch the timing of these very closely for Thunder Over Louisville.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE Midday Weather - Monday, April 17, 2023

