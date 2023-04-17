FORECAST: Warmer air returns this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Wind speeds come down overnight as temperatures drop into the 30s by Tuesday morning

70s return by Tuesday, a couple days in the 80s thereafter

Rain chances spike by Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wind speeds will come down quite a bit overnight as we settle into a cold stretch with clear skies and lows in the 30s by Tuesday morning. There is some frost potential in rural areas, but the breeze and marginal temperatures will limit that.

Tuesday marks a return to warmer weather as highs break into the 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be much lighter as high pressure settles into the region.

The continued flow of warmer, muggier air into WAVE Country will allow temperatures to only fall into the 40s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Skies will stay mainly clear as high pressure remains in control.

Wednesday is a much warmer day in the 80s as an early-morning warm front allows even more summer-like air to arrive. We’ll see a partly sunny sky during the afternoon on Wednesday.

Summerlike air is back on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s, but increasing clouds late Thursday will be a sign of things to come later this week as rain enters into the mix by Friday. While severe weather is not anticipated with Friday’s rain, the big issue is how slow this system will move as we start to look at Thunder Over Louisville’s forecast on Saturday. As of this forecast we do have a decent shower chance in on Saturday with cool air in place due to how long it will take for a cold front and area of low pressure to move through here.

Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.