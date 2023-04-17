Contact Troubleshooters
Funeral arrangements released for shooting victim Juliana Farmer

Juliana Farmer leaves behind three children and four grandchildren.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The visitation date and funeral arrangements have been released for one of the victims of the mass shooting in downtown Louisville.

There will be a visitation for Juliana Farmer held at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson on Friday, April 21 at 4 p.m.

Her funeral will take place at St. Paul’s Church on Saturday at 11 a.m. She is the last of the victims to be laid to rest.

Farmer had accepted a job at Old National Bank in Louisville just two weeks and one day before she lost her life during the shooting.

