Goodbounce Pickleball Yard opens near Louisville’s Waterfront Park

Courtesy: Goodbounce Picklebar Yard
Courtesy: Goodbounce Picklebar Yard
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s first pickleball ‘eatertainment’ concept is now open.

Picklers can now head to Goodbounce Pickleball Yard at 1515 River Shore Drive, which is just east of the Big Four Bridge and Louisville’s Waterfront Park. The 45,000-square-foot complex is located within the RiverPark Place mixed-use development.

There are six pickleball courts and a 14,000-square-foot gameyard with cornhole, bocce and other lawn games. Picnic-like areas with swings, tables and shade shelters are there as well. The 2,600-square-foot indoor bar area has a casual surf/tiki feel with a full bar and dining area along with a retail corner that has with pickleball equipment, Goodbounce merchandise and other convenience retail items, according to a release.

Goodbounce’s riverfront location and expansive gameyard will also have a Thunder Over Louisville viewing party planned for Saturday. The event starts at noon and there will be live music and family-friendly activities.

General admission tickets cost $10 and can be purchased online by clicking or tapping here.

