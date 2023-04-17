Contact Troubleshooters
Gov. Andy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman release their 2022 tax returns

(WKYT)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman have released their tax returns for 2022.

This is the seventh straight year that Governor Beshear has done this and he encourages other elected state leaders to release their tax returns as well.

Governor Beshear’s Office said that Lieutenant Governor Coleman has been the only other statewide elected official to release their return. She had released her family’s 2017 and 2018 taxes when running for office and then released her 2019, 2020 and 2021 tax returns after they were filed.

“Throughout my entire time in elected office, I have worked hard to be transparent with Kentuckians and to earn their trust,” Governor Beshear said. “All public officials should work to earn the public’s trust and to demonstrate that their only interests are what’s best for the people of the commonwealth. This used to be expected. Now, sadly, it’s the exception.”

Governor Beshear’s adjusted gross income totaled $194,094. This included his salary and stock dividends. He had filed jointly with First Lady Britainy Beshear.

View the forms below:

For more information from Governor Beshear’s Office, click or tap here.

