‘Gunfire just kind of went everywhere’ as argument escalates at Chickasaw Park, source says

District 1 Metro Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins said an altercation at a block party between two women at Chickasaw Park escalated.
By David Mattingly
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Under a blue sky and wrapped in a cool spring breeze, Chickasaw Park on Monday appeared deserted.

No one on the tennis courts. No sounds of children in the playground. But what happened Saturday added fuel to outrage and despair around a violence-weary city.

“I’m a firm believer that there are more guns out here on the streets than there are people,” District 1 Metro Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins said.

Hawkins said an altercation at a block party between two women at Chickasaw Park escalated.

“And from there, gunfire just kind of went everywhere,” Hawkins said.

Two people were killed and four were wounded.

Afterward, LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey expressed frustration.

“We have no witnesses to this incident,” Humphrey said. “We do know that hundreds of people were in a park at the time of the shooting.”

WAVE News safety and security expert D’Shawn Johnson, a retired LMPD officer, said he was not surprised.

“This is something that’s been going on for many, many years,” Johnson said.  “It goes back to the relationship between the police and the public. It goes back to a safety issue. Because if something happens, they know police aren’t going to be there to protect them if they step up and say something.”

Louisville is on a rapid pace to a 4th straight year of triple digit homicides.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

