How Thunder Over Louisville has evolved over the decades

What a difference 34 years makes when it comes to Thunder Over Louisville.

The very first event happened on April 27, 1990 at Cardinal Stadium. Attendance was good, with just about 600,000 fewer people than the event averages now.

What hasn’t changed? Two longtime friends who started it all: Creative Producer Wayne Hettinger and technical guru Tim Creed.

“In 1990, I got the phone call that ‘Hey, I got a show coming up it’s a little different,’” Creed said. “‘Want to do a fireworks show?’”

The two had put on custom music, lights and slideshow presentations for corporations. However, Kroger had a bigger request.

“It needs to be the largest amount of fireworks ever released in the state of Kentucky,” Hettinger said. “They assume I was a pyromaniac as a kid, I knew nothing about fireworks.”

Hettinger started sketching out the plans by hand. The most difficult part, he said, was wiring the stadium.

“Carrying equipment up those amazing number of steps and bleachers to the press box,” Creed said.

It was home to the first Thunder Command Center. The show included a concert and 20 minutes of fireworks.

Problem was, they were going live on TV at 8:30 and had to follow a Redbirds baseball game.

“So we had this time thing, we didn’t know what time this ballgame was going to end,” Hettinger said.

What’s common now, rolling out a stage and a sound system, was not easy back then.

“It was terribly difficult,” Creed said.

But It worked. They kept going with “let’s just see what happens.”

The airshow was three skydivers, and they landed.

And then, a magical laser show and 3,700 shells going off without a hitch... sort of.

Traffic came to a standstill on I-65 and neighbors called 911 when debris from fireworks started falling on cars and homes.

“I had to hose the house down to keep it from catching a fire,” one man said.

“Yes we did have debris falling out of the sky, yes we did pay for a lot of car washes because of the debris that fell on cars, but the fires that were started turned out to be a good excuse for people to go on and burn their trash piles in their back yards,” Hettinger said.

In nine months time, two friends, with the help of a talented crew, did something pretty remarkable. The request to make it bigger and better led to the move downtown, morphing into what it is today.

“It’s almost unbelievable when you’re in the command center and you look out at the sea of people and it’s like wow, that’s a big deal,” Creed said.

“It’s become the jewel of the city and the pride of the nation and that’s a pretty special feeling,” Hettinger said.

