Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli coming to Louisville to perform at KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is coming to Louisville this winter as part of the Louisville Orchestra’s 2023 season.

The special event is a one-night-only performance at the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 2.

Presale for tickets will be available Wednesday at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on April 24 at 10 a.m.

The Louisville Orchestra announced a number of upcoming programs and performances for its 2023-2024 season on Monday.

This will be director Teddy Abrams’ 10th season with the orchestra.

For more information, click or tap here.

