Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky Derby Festival releases 2023 Thunder Over Louisville air show lineup

Thunder Over Louisville: Air Show schedule announced
With Thunder Over Louisville only days away, the Kentucky Derby Festival released the air show acts that will be featured in this year’s show.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Thunder Over Louisville only days away, the Kentucky Derby Festival released the air show acts that will be featured in this year’s show.

The air show is set to start at 3 p.m. on April 22, and will feature a variety of military and civilian air acts leading up to the big fireworks show at 9 p.m., according to KDF.

Performances include The U.S. Air Force F-35 Demo and Heritage Flight, Navy F-35 Demo and Growler Demo with Legacy Flight, U.S. Army Golden Knights, Matt Younkin’s “Magic by Moonlight” performance and numerous warbirds taking to the skies.

The full lineup in alphabetical order is listed below:

  • 123rd Special Tactics Squadron Parachute Team (Louisville ANG Base, KY)
  • A-10 Warthog (122nd Fighter Wing, Ft. Wayne, IN)
  • C-130J Super Hercules (Kentucky Air National Guard, Louisville ANG Base KY)
  • C-17 Globemaster III (167th Airlift Wing, ANG Base, Martinsburg, WV)
  • U.S. Army Golden Knights, Fort Bragg, NC
  • CT-155, (4 Wing Cold Lake, Royal Canadian Air Force, Alberta CA)
  • CT-142, (1 Wing, Royal Canadian Air Force, Winnipeg, CA)
  • E-2C Hawkeye, Naval Air Station Norfolk, VA
  • EA-18 Growler Demo Team, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, WA
  • Navy Legacy Flight
  • F-8F Bearcat
  • F-16 Viper (180th FW, Toledo ANG, OH)
  • USAF F-35A Demo Team (Hill AFB, UT)
  • Navy F-35C Demo Team (Naval Air Station Lemoore, CA)
  • F-86 Saber, (Warbird Heritage Foundation, Waukegan IL)
  • HC-144 Ocean Sentry, (U.S. Coast Guard, Mobile AL)
  • KC-46 Pegasus, (Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst AFB, PA)
  • KC-135 Stratotanker (70th ARS, Grissom ARB, IN)
  • P-8 Orion, (U.S. Navy Air Test and Eval Squadron 1, Pax River)
  • P-51D “Swamp Fox”
  • USAF Heritage Flight
  • T-38A Talon (Beale AFB, CA)
  • Twin Beech Aerobatics Demo - Younkin Airshows
  • UH-60 Blackhawk, (8th Battalion, 229th Aviation Regiment, Ft. Knox KY)
  • UPS Airlines Airbus 300 (Louisville IAP, KY)
  • Waco Taperwing (Nick Coleman, Louisville KY)
  • Yak 52 (Bowman Field, Louisville KY)

The show scheduled is set to be released later this week. Aircraft performances may change on show day.

The 34th production of Thunder Over Louisville, with the theme “Through the Decades,” can be seen live on WAVE News and on WAVE’s streaming platforms on April 22 starting at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park.
LMPD: 2 dead, at least 4 injured after shots fired into crowd in Chickasaw Park
LMPD cruisers
Coroner identifies man who died after shooting on Bardstown Road
LMPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Burnett Avenue just before...
Coroner identifies victim after 2 died, 1 hospitalized from shooting in Old Louisville
LMPD investigating hit-and-run that put 9-year-old in critical condition
Man in hospital after shooting in Shelby Park neighborhood

Latest News

The very first Thunder Over Louisville happened on April 27, 1990 at the old Cardinal Stadium.
How Thunder Over Louisville has evolved over the decades
What a difference 34 years makes when it comes to Thunder Over Louisville.
How Thunder Over Louisville has evolved over the decades
Get ready for the return of Louisville Taco Week, highlighting the best tacos the city has to...
Louisville Taco Week returns offering great deals on tacos and more
Calls came in just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park.
Names of Chickasaw Park homicide victims released