LIHEAP offers financial relief for those who might need help paying their electric bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is offering financial relief for those who might need help paying their electric bill this spring.
Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through June 2, 2023, or until the money runs out.
Eligible households can get a one-time benefit ranging from $38 to $200 depending on income levels and housing category.
Interested applicants are encouraged to contact their local Community Action outreach office for application instructions.
According to a release, all applicants will be required to provide documentation of the following:
- Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.
- Proof of all household members’ income from the preceding month.
- Most current electric bill, statement from landlord if electric is included in rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.
- Account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.
More information about LIHEAP and a listing of LIHEAP outreach offices, click or tap here.
