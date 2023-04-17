LIHEAP offers financial relief for those who might need help paying their electric bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is offering financial relief for those who might need help paying their electric bill this spring.

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through June 2, 2023, or until the money runs out.

Eligible households can get a one-time benefit ranging from $38 to $200 depending on income levels and housing category.

Interested applicants are encouraged to contact their local Community Action outreach office for application instructions.

According to a release, all applicants will be required to provide documentation of the following:

Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.

Proof of all household members’ income from the preceding month.

Most current electric bill, statement from landlord if electric is included in rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.

Account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

More information about LIHEAP and a listing of LIHEAP outreach offices, click or tap here.

